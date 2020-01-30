Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realogy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 581,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Realogy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

