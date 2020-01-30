REA Group (ASX:REA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.23

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.23 and traded as high as $113.88. REA Group shares last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 173,708 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is A$104.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92.

In related news, insider Owen Wilson sold 8,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd.

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

