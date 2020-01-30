Raymond James Analysts Give CGI (TSE:GIB.A) a C$114.00 Price Target

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a C$114.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.63.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$110.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. CGI has a twelve month low of C$84.41 and a twelve month high of C$114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

