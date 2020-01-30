Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $59.69. 3,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,906. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.