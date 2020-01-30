Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.86

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 3039821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after purchasing an additional 324,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

