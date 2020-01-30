Radium Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last week, Radium has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,150.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022746 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,940,170 coins and its circulating supply is 3,928,564 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

