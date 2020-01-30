RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RDCM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 14,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.33. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $130.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.15.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RADCOM stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.27% of RADCOM at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

