QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $329,627.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 21% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $329,627.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05679785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

