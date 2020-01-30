Quixant (LON:QXT) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29). Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:QXT remained flat at $GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. 23,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

