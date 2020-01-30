QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 5.1%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19, approximately 656,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 382,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $743.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,135 shares of company stock worth $3,840,270. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,111,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

