Quest Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,803% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $110.58. 74,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,410. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $111.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

