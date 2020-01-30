Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.04

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.04 and last traded at C$33.97, with a volume of 398964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

