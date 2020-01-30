Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 6,500 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $156,455.00.

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 89,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,339. The firm has a market cap of $752.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

