Quanta Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $755.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

