Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,077. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

