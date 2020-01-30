Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $84.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.33 million and the lowest is $84.49 million. Qualys reported sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $321.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $321.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $368.30 million, with estimates ranging from $366.01 million to $372.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 57,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $4,838,790.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,628,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,974,974.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,327,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. 184,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.34.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

