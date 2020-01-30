Quadrant Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,397. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $139.81 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

