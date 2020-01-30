Quadrant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up 1.5% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 501.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

