Quadrant Capital Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.94 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

