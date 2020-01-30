Quadrant Capital Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1,405.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.17. 1,072,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

