Quadrant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

