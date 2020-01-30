Quadrant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

