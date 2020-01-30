Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet stock traded down $19.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,437.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

