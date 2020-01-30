Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,777,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.