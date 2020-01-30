Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.81 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Bank of America raised Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.57. 2,189,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,415. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

