Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RIGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 23,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,244. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 88,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,032,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 148,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

