Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. 4,411,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,200. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

