Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 8,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $583.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

