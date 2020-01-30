Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of TCF opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $655,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $22,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $888,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.