Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut by Analyst

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 67,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,203. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HomeStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 428,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $1,538,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.