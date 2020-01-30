PZ Cussons plc (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 193 ($2.54) on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $827.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

