Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises approximately 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.47% of Pure Storage worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,644. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

