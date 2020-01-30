PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after purchasing an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 268,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,320,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 3,302,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,893. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

