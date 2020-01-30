Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $224.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,022. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.