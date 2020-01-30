Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) is Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Nippon Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,841,995 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 5.0% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $239,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 624,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

