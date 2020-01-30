Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

PROV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $165.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

