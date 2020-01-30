Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PVBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 35,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

