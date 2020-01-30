Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 35,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,172. The stock has a market cap of $235.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%.

PVBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.