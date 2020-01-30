Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 923,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,443. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

