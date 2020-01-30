Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.87. 224,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,043. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

