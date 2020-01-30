Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RIGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 33,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

