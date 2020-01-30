Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.67. The stock had a trading volume of 325,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.