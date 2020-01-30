Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 42,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

