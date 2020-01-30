Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,969. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

