ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.66, approximately 28,977,852 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,876,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

