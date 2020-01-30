Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.33 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.30.

Proofpoint stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

