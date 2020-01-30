Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Up 2.3%

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 3,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.