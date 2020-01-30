Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 13,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.04.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

