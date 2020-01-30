PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,845.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $39,845.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00071310 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

