Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 730 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.61. 407,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.88 and a fifty-two week high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

